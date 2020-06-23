Mandira Bedi Tries Viral Faceswap, Fans See Uncanny Resemblance To Kartik, Ayushmann

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself in beard along with a picture of herself as she is. The actor posted a caption along with the post where she wrote that she would have looked much better if she were a man. The actor’s hilarious post caught the attention of the fans and the post started doing the rounds on social media.

In the post, Mandira Bedi posted a collage picture, where she posted one picture of herself and the other one with a filter on. The filter used by Mandira Bedi made her see how she would look with a beard on her face. She posted the picture with a caption that she would make a better-looking man and that her hair takes her halfway there.

I think I might make a better looking man!! ðŸ™ˆðŸ¤ªðŸ˜‚ The hair takes me half way there!! Hahahahahahaha (sic).

Fans react and name celebrities Mandira resembles

The post by Mandira Bedi was made on a light-hearted note and the fans of the actor loved her sense of humour. Several fans commented on the post saying the picture of her in beard reminds them of Kartik Aaryan. There were several other fans who said that the bearded picture resembled Ayushmann Khurrana. There were many other fans who said that Mandira looked nicer as she was and several other fans expressed their wish to see her in long hair. Check out the comments below.

What has Mandira been up to during lockdown?

Mandira Bedi has been very active on social media and has been posting videos of herself working out amid the lockdown. Moreover, she has kept her fans posted about the day-to-day happenings in her life with regards to fitness and workouts. The actor has also shared snippets from her routine which her fans have loved and they have appreciated her for her amazing dedication.

On the work front

Mandira Bedi was last seen in the film Saaho as she played the role of Kalki in the film. Apart from that, Mandira Bedi may soon be seen in a film titled Romantic which has been directed by Anil Paduri. Her role in the film is still unknown, according to a news portal. Mandira Bedi has been away from the film industry for a while and hence her fans are eager to watch her once again on the big screen.

(Image credit: Mandira Bedi's Instagram)

