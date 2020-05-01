Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Was A Massive Hit; See Best Songs

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha was directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film saw the debut of Bhumi Pednekar in Bollywood. The fresh pair of Ayushmann and Bhumi and the film’s story were loved by the audience, making the film a super success. Ayushmann played the role of Prem Prakash Tiwari, who dreams of marrying a beautiful bride but ends up marrying a girl of his parents' choice, Sandhya (Bhumi).

Apart from the unique storyline, the film is also remembered for its songs. The film saw the reunion of veteran music director Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu. Anu Malik composed the music for the film and gave a nostalgic '90s touch to the movie. However, two of Kumar Sanu's songs were also featured in the soundtrack of the film. Take a look at some of the best songs from the film.

Dard Karaara

The song was as an ode to any vintage Bollywood number of the ‘90s and it saw Ayushmann and Bhumi in colour-coordinated clothes dancing on the bank of a river. Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam's vocals were the highlights of the song, making this song worth listening to. The video of the song also gave a glimpse of the era when cassettes and tape recorders were the only options to hear songs.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Anu Malik’s soulful tune had the perfect blend of the guitar, flute, and shehnai. The sweet voices of Papon and Monali Thakur along with heartfelt lyrics by Varun Grover tugged at the audience's heartstrings. The song had a sturdy 'ghazal' base with a good balance of Indian and modern beats.

Sunder Susheel

With Anu Malik’s foot-tapping tunes, quirky lyrics by Varun Grover and the great voices of singers Malini Awasthi and Rahul Ram, the song Sunder Susheel will surely make you break into a spontaneous jig. The song had an interesting amalgamation of versatile instruments including dotara, ektara, guitar, percussions sarangi, and shehnai.

