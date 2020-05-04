Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About A Disturbing Casting Couch Experience

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his early days in the industry. He talked about a shocking casting couch incident from his early days in Bollywood. Khurrana also said that it was an offer he politely refused. Read on to know more about this indecent proposal here:

Ayushmann Khurrana's shocking casting couch incident

Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent interaction with an entertainment portal opened up about an incident proposal from his past. It had happened when he was just starting out in Bollywood. Reports state that a casting director had called him and had told him that he will get the lead role in a film if he stripped in front of the casting director.

Ayushmann Khurrana says that he refused the offer in a very polite manner. Khurrana made his acting debut in the Bollywood film Vicky Donor, which was released back in 2012. He has come a long way since and has gone on to become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. He has appeared in several hits films, which have also gone on to receive praises from the critics and fans.

Khurrana further stated that he has been in auditions where there were 50 people in a room and he did not like such times. He talked about how he has faced several rejections which have made him very strong and resilient. The Bala actor also said that he is now well equipped to handle failures too as he has faced several ups and downs in his career.

