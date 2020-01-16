Ayushmann Khurrana Feels Proud As An Indian After Abolition Of Article 377

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie will deal with same-sex relationships in India and will talk about the problems that such couples face in the country and how they overcome them. Speaking about his forthcoming film to a global news agency, Ayushmann said that he felt proud as an Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Country's Supreme Court.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the abolition of Article 377

Speaking to a news agency about his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he felt proud after Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court. He stated that human beings are born equals and should be treated as equals. He added that who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country. However, he said that, sadly, that really happened everywhere and evolving to become a better society was always a process, always a work in progress.

He further praised the Indian Supreme Court and stated that he was grateful that our nation had also evolved with time. Ayushmann said that the striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards encouraging inclusivity in the country. He also revealed that he was proud of India when the judgement was passed.

Later, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he felt like he needed to do a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as he wanted to do his bit for the Indian LGBTQ community. The Bala actor revealed that he had been born and brought up in a small city, which is why while growing up he did not have an adequate understanding of this subject. He added that he has seen his perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and he slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained him.

Ayushmann Khurrana further told the agency that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would be a film that fostered the spirit of inclusivity and individuality. He said that he had to back this important project and do his bit to raise more awareness around this sensitive issue. It was an honour for him and Anand L. Rai sir (Producer) felt that through Hitesh Kewalya's vision, he could be entrusted to play this important role on screen and take a very important message to as many families and parents in India.

He added that this film was his attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines us all as human beings. Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing a homosexual man in the film. Alongside Ayushmann, the movie will also star Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Production. The movie is set to release on February 21, 2020.

