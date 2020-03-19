Complete Playlist Of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao starrer Badhaai Ho went on to become one of the biggest films of 2019. The songs from the film were also family entertainer songs. So here is the list of all songs from the movie Badhaai Ho.

Morni Banke

The music of this song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and it is sung by Guru Randhawa & Neha Kakkar. The song Morni Banke is viewed more than 18 million times on Youtube. The song is penned by the famous writer MellowD.

Nain Na Jodeen

Another song from the movie Baddhai Ho is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Kumaar. The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli and music is labelled under T-Series. The song is filmed during the fights in the relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. The song has been viewed more than 20 million times on Youtube.

Badhaaiyan Tenu

Badhaaiyan Tenu is a song filmed after the news broke that Neena Gupta is pregnant. The song depicts the disappointment in the family after the news break. The song is sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy, Jordan Sandhu and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been viewed more than 33 million times on Youtube.

Jug Jug Jeeve

One of the heart-touching songs from the film is Jug Jug Jeeve. The song is played in the background when the family unites to welcome the new born to the family. The song has been viewed more than 78 million times on Youtube.

Sajan Bade Senti

Another song from the movie Baddhai Ho is composed by KAUSHIK-AKASH-GUDDU (Jam8) and penned by Vayu. The song is sung by Dev Negi and Harjot Kaur and the music was produced by Bharat Goel, D J Phukan and Kaushik Das. The song has been viewed more than 33 million times on youtube.

