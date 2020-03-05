Neena Gupta's 'Badhaai Ho': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Neena Gupta has been setting some major records in her acting career by delivering some outstanding performances of late. The actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, featuring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and others. The movie garnered huge attention.

Apart from the aforementioned movie, the actor was also known for her performance in Badhaai Ho. The comedy-drama flick is helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and features Neena Gupta, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Gajraj Rai, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The film is widely known for its unique storyline. Here are some of the interesting facts about Badhaai Ho. Read on to know more details:

Interesting trivia about Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana has to choose between different dialects for his role in the comedy-drama flick.

While Aysuhmann Khurrana is known to choose unique, diverse roles in movies, this was his biggest hit at the Box Office.

Ayushmaann Khurrana has been releasing some back-to-back hits. Badhaai Ho was his second release in just a matter of two weeks after releasing the flick Andhadhun, which was released on October 5, 2018.

Actor Surekha Sikri appeared in Badhaai Ho after quite some time. She was last seen in Sniff, which was released in the year 2017.

Neena Gupta was blazing on the internet and everyone was talking about her on-screen pregnancy in older age. Ayushmaan Khurrana also complimented by saying her she has become the movie's heroine.

Badhaai Ho became such a super hit. It made approximately Rs 217.65 crores. The flick received many positive comments from fans and critics alike.

Actor Surekha Sikri auditioned not once, twice but thrice for her role in the movie.

The movie, written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, was shot in juts two schedules, which is considered quite rare.

