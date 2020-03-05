The Debate
Neena Gupta's 'Badhaai Ho': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta's 'Badhaai Ho' received praises from fans and critics alike. Read on to know some of the most interesting trivia on the superhit comedy-drama film.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has been setting some major records in her acting career by delivering some outstanding performances of late. The actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, featuring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and others. The movie garnered huge attention.

Apart from the aforementioned movie, the actor was also known for her performance in Badhaai Ho. The comedy-drama flick is helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and features Neena Gupta, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Gajraj Rai, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The film is widely known for its unique storyline. Here are some of the interesting facts about Badhaai Ho. Read on to know more details:

Interesting trivia about Badhaai Ho

  • Ayushmann Khurrana has to choose between different dialects for his role in the comedy-drama flick.
  • While Aysuhmann Khurrana is known to choose unique, diverse roles in movies, this was his biggest hit at the Box Office. 
  • Ayushmaann Khurrana has been releasing some back-to-back hits. Badhaai Ho was his second release in just a matter of two weeks after releasing the flick Andhadhun, which was released on October 5, 2018. 

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Interesting Trivia On The Movie

  • Actor Surekha Sikri appeared in Badhaai Ho after quite some time. She was last seen in Sniff, which was released in the year 2017. 
  • Neena Gupta was blazing on the internet and everyone was talking about her on-screen pregnancy in older age. Ayushmaan Khurrana also complimented by saying her she has become the movie's heroine. 
  • Badhaai Ho became such a super hit. It made approximately Rs 217.65 crores. The flick received many positive comments from fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

  • Actor Surekha Sikri auditioned not once, twice but thrice for her role in the movie. 
  • The movie, written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, was shot in juts two schedules, which is considered quite rare.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Is The Queen Of Indo-Western Fashion, Here's Proof

ALSO READ | Reasons Why Neena Gupta Is The 'Unconventional Queen' Of Bollywood

 

 

First Published:
