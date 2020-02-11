Ayushmann Khurrana's Must-watch Films That You Can Stream On Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The critics and the audience are showering love on the lead actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, for their performance.

Ayushmann Khurrana has always surprised the audience with his quirky script choices. Within a few years of his debut, the Bala actor has become one of the promising actors in Bollywood. His films have earned recognition at international levels as well. Here are a few of his films, which are available on the worldwide OTT platform Netflix.

Ayushmann Khurrana's films streaming on Netflix:

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi features Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead cast along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was an unexpected box-office hit as Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry met Sejal and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also released in the same month. The film directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari released on August 18, 2017. It opened to a positive response from the critics and reportedly earned over ₹600 million worldwide. Ayushmann Khurrana played the character of an aspiring author in the rom-com.

Andhadhun

The 2018's release, Andhadhun, is inspired and based on a French short film. The black-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead. The performances of the lead actors bagged appreciation and praises from the critics and the audience. The Vicky Donor actor also won a National Award for his work in Andhadhun. The film is written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. Reportedly, the crime-thriller was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The plot of the film revolves around an aspiring pianist, who pretends to be a blind man. His journey turns upside down when he unknowingly becomes a part of the murder conspiracy of a former actor.

Article 15

Article 15 was quite refreshing for the audience and fans as the Dream Girl actor played a serious character for the first time. The film featuring Ayushmann as a cop released on June 28, 2019. The film is directed by critically acclaimed director Abhinav Sinha. The crime-drama was also screened at numerous international film festivals. The actors Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Veen Harsh and Sumbul Touqeer played the other significant characters in the film.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

