Ayushmann Khurrana Films Like 'Bewakoofiyaan' And Others Streaming On Amazon Prime

Ayushmann Khurrana has always managed to catch the attention of the audience with his performances. After making his debut in 2012, within a short span of time Ayushmann Khurrana became an A-listed actor. For the way he catches the essence of his characters, the audience and his fans expect something out of the box from his films. He has delivered several films in comedy genre that can be watched anytime anywhere. Here are a few films of the Bala actor that are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ayushamnn Khurrana's films on Amazon Prime Video

Meri Pyaari Bindu

The rom-com, released in 2017 under the production banner of YRF, features Ayushmann Khurrana along with Parineeti Chopra. The trailer of the film elated their fans but after the release, the film struggled to do a decent business at the Box Office. The Akshay Roy directorial garnered a mixed response from the audience and the critics. Though the music album of the film was an instant hit, the storyline failed to impress the audience.

Bewakoofiyaan

Bewakoofiyaan was Ayushmann Khurrana's other film that released in 2014 after Nautanki Saala, which was also unable to keep the audience engaged with the screenplay. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead characters. The film was a debacle at the box-office. Ayushmann Khurrana managed to impress only a section of his fans. The Nupur Asthana directorial narrates how the recession and the lack of money tests love.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The rom-com, directed by Sharat Katariya, released in 2015. Actor Bhumi Pednekar started her Bollywood career with the film. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Bhargava and Sheeba Chaddhain as pivotal characters. The film revolves around a man who unwillingly gets married to a girl and how he is not comfortable with her appearance. Bhumi Pednekar's performance won hearts.

