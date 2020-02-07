'Hawaizaada', 'Bewakoofiyaan' & Other Ayushmann Khurrana Films With Less Than 7 Ratings

Ayushmann Khurrana has always left a lasting impression on the audience through his films. In the year 2019, he set the box-office on fire with his three back to back films. But during the early days of his career, his films failed to impress the critics and the audience. Check out the list below of Ayushmann Khurrana's films with less than 7 ratings on IMDb.

Ayushmann Khurrana's films with less than 7 ratings on IMDb

Hawaizaada - 5.5

Hawaizaada, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Kanishka Singh Deo, released in 2015. The Vibhu Puri directorial went unnoticed at the box-office. The film is based on the life on an Indian scientist Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who is credited to have constructed India's first unmanned plane. The film narrates the hardships that he went through on the journey to discovery. The biography-drama received a negative response from the critics as well.

Nautanki Saala - 5.8

After marking a rocking debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana's second film Nautanki Saala failed to impress the audience and was a debacle. The 2013 release also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Pooja Salvi in the lead. The critics and the audience were disappointed with the poor performances of the lead cast.

Bewakoofiyaan - 5.5

Bewakoofiyaan was Ayushmann Khurrana's other film that released in 2014 after Nautanki Saala, which was also unable to keep the audience engaged with the screenplay. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead characters. The film was a debacle at the box-office. Only Ayushmann Khurrana managed to impress a few of his fans. The Nupur Asthana directorial narrates how the recession and the lack of money tests love.

Meri Pyaari Bindu - 5.8

The rom-com, released in 2017 under the production banner of YRF, features Ayushmann Khurrana along with Parineeti Chopra. The trailer of the film elated their fans but after the release, the film struggled to do a decent business at the ticket counters. The Akshay Roy directorial boated a mixed response from the audience and the critics. Though the music album of the film was an instant hit, the storyline failed to impress the audience.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana)

