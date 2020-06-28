Ayushmann Khurrana's Projects With Shoojit Sircar—from His Debut To His Latest

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has always surprised his audience with his unique role choices. From acting as a blind musician to being a sperm donor, Ayushmann always keeps his acting fresh and entertaining, according to many. The actor first started as a TV personality, where he would be seen hosting shows. He made his debut in Vicky Donor and went on to star in many other commercially and critically successful films. He won many awards, including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards and more. The actors also had a very fruitful journey with the director Shoojit Sircar. From his debut to his current movie, let's take a look at all of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies with the director:

Vicky Donor

Made in 2012, Vicky Donor marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie had a very unusual premise for a story, based on sperm donation and infertility. The movie had a quirky way of dealing with topics that are taboo. The movie also starred Yami Gautam opposite Ayushmann and was produced by John Abraham.

Agra ka Daabra

After the commercial success of the film Vicky Donor, Shoojit and Ayushmann joined hands for another venture. The movie was based on a tourist guide who has plans to make it big in Bollywood. The entire movie was to be shot in Agra, as in the name. Like Viky Donor, Yami Gautam was also supposed to star in the movie. Plans for this movie got scrapped after a while as Shoojit Sircar got busy with other projects and it never really moved forward.

Gulabo Sitabo

Ayushmann’s recent movie with director Shoojit Sircar and the veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan called Gulabo Sitabo recently released. The movie revolves around two characters, Mirza and Baankey Rastogi, who are trying to retain their permanent residence in an old mansion. The movie is brilliantly directed and gained a 4 and a half star review. Gulabo Sitabo released on an OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, which led to much backlash by theatre owners.

