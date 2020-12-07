Ayushmann Khurrana Finds His 'man Crush' On The Sets Of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Guess

On December 6, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him along with director Abhishek Kapoor from the set of their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Interestingly, in a brief caption, Ayushmann called Abhishek "top guy" while using the hashtag "man-crush". In the photo, Khurrana is seen smiling while sitting; and, on the other hand, Kapoor can be seen standing beside him. Scroll down to take a look at Ayushman Khurrana's latest Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the photo-post of the Vicky Donor actor has received more than 300k double-taps from his fans; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 13.5M Instagram followers took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart emoticons. On the other hand, director Abhishek Kapoor, too, registered his response in the comments box as he wrote, "right back at u brother", along with a red-heart and folded hand emoticon. Ayushmann's co-star for the upcoming project, Vaani Kapoor also left a one-word comment for the actor-director duo.

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana is not the first one who has taken to his social media handle and showered love on Abhishek Kapoor. A few days back, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's female lead Vaani Kapoor also shared an appreciation post for the director. In the picture-post, Vaani and Abhishek were seen standing behind the camera while focussing on it. The caption of Vaani's post read, "Looking into the future like… with the stellar creator!!".

Touted to be a "progressive love story", the filming of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui began in Chandigarh in October. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor had shared two pictures on his social media handle to announce the shoot of it. In one picture, he was seen posing with Vaani and Abhishek while the second photo featured the clapboard of the film. Coming to Khurrana's character in the film, he will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete and is going to sport a new look in the film, which is quite evident in his latest Instagram post. The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

