'Going To Be A Different Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Prepares For Abhishek Kapoor's Next

On October 6, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared that he has started preparation for his upcoming flick. The announcement post came with a photo, in which Ayushmann was seen lifting a dumbbell in a gym. Instagramming the photo-post, Khurrana wrote, "It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong". Scroll down to take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's recent Instagram post.

Ayushmann starts preparing for his next:

Within a couple of hours, the Vicky Donor actor's post managed to receive more than 152k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Extending best wishes for Khurrana, actor-host Maniesh Paul wrote, "Go for it broooo...one more rep!!!" while singer-rapper Badshah asserted, "0172". Apart from celebrities, many from Ayushmann's 13.1M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with fire emoticon. On the other side, a fan wrote, "Really excited to see you in a new AVATAR".

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie

The details of the upcoming project were out on the internet this year in July. In the upcoming romance-drama, the Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan actor will play the character of a cross-functional athlete. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana will romance actor Vaani Kapoor on the big screen for the first time in the yet-to-be-titled film. The upcomer is said to be shot extensively in North India. On the other side, the film is expected to release in 2021.

Apart from the Kedarnath director's next directorial venture, Khurrana will also join hands with Anubhav Sinha. The actor-director duo earlier collaborated for a social-drama, Article 15. Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha's next will be an action-thriller.

A peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The 36-year-old actor is an active social media user. His media feed is flooded with numerous posts, which gave glimpses of his quarantine during the nationwide lockdown. In his recent Instagram post, which was shared on October 5, he celebrated two years of his film Andhadhun. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also featured Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead. While expressing his gratitude, Ayushmann called it a masterpiece.

