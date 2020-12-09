Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His Toned Physique As He Complains 'training Never Ends’

On Tuesday, December 8, actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a new picture of his fitness routine. Taking to Instagram, the actor gave another sneak peek into his workout regime while reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the photo, Ayushmann flaunts his toned physique giving major fitness goals to all his followers.

Ayushmann’s latest gym photo

In the picture shared by the actor, he has donned a black body-fitting athleisure t-shirt which is paired with matching comfy trousers, Although the actor appears to be standing tall, however, he complained that his ‘training never ends’. Taking a look at his side profile, the actor looks extremely toned and muscled-up.

Holding his waist, with a headband wrapped on his waist, Ayushmann looks sideways as the camera captures him. It appears that the actor has just completed a few sets of vigorous exercise and is about to continue a few more reps. Check out the picture shared by him here:

This is not the first time when Ayushmann motivated his fans to stay fit. Back in the month of October, the Badhaai Ho star shared an intense workout photo on his social media profile. In the photo, he can be seen lifting heavyweight. Although the picture hasn’t captured his face, it highlights his bulked-up biceps which is a result of his regular fitness regime.

Talking about the same, in his caption, Ayushmann narrated how his upcoming film is going to feature him in a completely ‘different’ look. To fit in his role, the actor has been continuously working out to attain a bulked-up muscular physique. Here’s taking a quick look at the picture shared by him.

It’s going to be a different me in this different film.

Movie prep going strong ðŸ’ª

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann’s upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will also feature Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Touted to be a progressive love story, the movie will feature the Article 15 actor in a never-seen-before look and one of his Instagram photos is a testimony for it. The picture sees Ayushmann in a blingy ensemble donning a ponytail as he chills on the shooting sets:

