Ayushmann Khurrana's Teacher Reveals He Enacted "Pushpa, I Hate Tears" Scene For A Project

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor whose work has been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. Over a career spanning eight years, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself with his stupendous performances on the silver screens. He recently won the Filmfare Award 2020 for Best Actor-Critic. One of his teachers, who was elated to hear the news, tweeted a throwback memory when Ayushmann Khurrana was her student.

In the tweet, she mentioned how Ayushmann Khurrana essayed the role of Rajesh Khanna for one of his projects. Further, he also recited one of his famous dialogues “Pushpa I hate tears”. Ayushmann’s teacher said that the entire school is proud of him and his wife Tahira for how far they've come professionally.

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s teacher’s tweet here:

@ayushmannk's act at #FilmfareAward2020 reminded me of his project report presentation at SCS. He wore a T-shirt saying "Pushpa, I hate tears" & began by doing a Rajesh Khanna with that dialogue. His project was on T shirt quotes! He &@tahira_k have done @scspuofficial proud! — Archana R Singh (@ArchanaRSingh) February 17, 2020

Here's how Ayushmann Khurrana reacted:

Ayushmann Khurrana also responded to his teacher's tweet as he re-tweeted her. He mentioned how the tweet made him nostalgic, taking him back to the memories of the year 2006. Have a look at Ayushmann’s tweet here:

Wow. Ma'am you took me back to 2006. I miss the previous classroom . Had an old school vibe.🙏🤗 https://t.co/PRkBH0zNiO — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 17, 2020

What is next in store for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Helmed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on February 21, 2020.

The plot of the movie presents the life of a gay couple. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept them. One of the boy’s family forces him to marry a girl. Will their love prevail against all odds? We will have to wait and watch.

