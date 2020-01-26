Jitendra Kumar's Roles That Fans Must Watch Before 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Jitendra Kumar is one of the most famous influencers/actors on YouTube. Jitendra has become an icon for the youth of India with his impeccable acting on various shows and short videos. The star gained a lot of fame from his incredible sketches on The Viral Fever aka TVF.

The young actor has done some tremendous roles such as; Munna Jazbaati, Jeetu Bhaiya, and as Arjun Kejriwal on comedy sketches. The Viral Fever. Fans have fallen in love with Jitendra Kumar’s 'Jeetu Bhaiya', a role from the popular show The Kota Factory.

The star is soon going to make his Bollywood debut alongside one of the most talented and established actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. Here is a list of some of the best acts of Jitendra in his web dramas.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is the place where Jitendra found his recognition and fans started admiring his work. Jitendra’s acting was so on point that fans were unable to stop themselves appreciating his work with an overwhelming response.

Mimicry acts

Famous for mimicry, Jitendra Kumar mimicked Arvind Kejriwal as Arjun Kejriwal on TVF’s video Bollywood Aam Aadmi Party. The video went viral online in days and it currently holds more than 8 million views and 104k likes. This video from 2014 helped him prove his mettle online.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj go "zyada" on social media

Munna Jazbaati

Munna Jazbaati is undoubtedly one of his best performances to date. Jitendra Kumar portrayed the role of a naive intern and won hearts with his joyous acting. His portrayal of a person who does not lose hope has given inspiration to many viewers.

Also Read | Who is Jitendra Kumar? Read about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' star's journey so far

Kota Factory

While mentioning one of his best moments and roles, one can never forget the Kota Factor. One can simply say that this role is his best until now.

He portrayed the character of a teacher that every student aspires to have. Kumar won hearts with his acting and dialogue delivery, gaining fame, and accolades all along.

Also Read | Fans want 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar to date THIS co-star

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana falls for Jitendra Kumar in new 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.