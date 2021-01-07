Ayushmann Khurrana gets nostalgic as he shares 'memories' of hometown with throwback pic

Ayushmann Khurrana who was shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown Chandigarh, shared a picture on his Instagram story while recalling sweet memories from the shooting days. The actor shared a picture where he can be seen all covered with winter wear and a cool headband while striking a pose for the camera.

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls memories of shooting in hometown

The picture of the Bala actor seems to post his shooting schedule. While captioning the picture, Ayushmann explained his emotions and attachments from the picture. He wrote, “This picture will always remind me of the freezing weather of Chandigarh. Memories of my hometown.” The actor recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for the film for six months in his hometown. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was in Chandigarh since the end of June 2020, has stated that he has discovered some outstanding projects during the pandemic and that he can’t wait to announce them. According to Mid-Day, a source close to Ayushmann revealed that it's a big project that will stand out because of its insanely good story-telling. The project has a very strong script and Ayushmann was completely bowled over, by it. The project will let him collaborate with one of the best filmmakers in Indian cinema today. The source also added that things are currently under wraps but the audience can expect an announcement soon because Ayushmann has personally flown down for it.

Ayushmann Khurrana also let the cat out of his bag and said that he will have three releases in 2021 and the three releases are intended to bring people back to theatres. Two of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies are Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G. Ayushmann will soon announce his third film, which is expected to release this year. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will see Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the project, which stars Vaani Kapoor playing Manvi as his love interest.

