Ayushmann Khurrana Returns To Mumbai To Sign His Next BIG Bollywood Project!

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is back in Mumbai after six months and rumour has it that he is in town to sign and start a big project that rolls out soon! Ayushmann Khurrana, who was in his hometown Chandigarh since the end of June 2020, has stated that he has discovered some outstanding projects during the pandemic and that he can’t wait to announce them. It now seems a big announcement is coming our way from Ayushmann.

Ayushmann returns to the city with numerous projects!

A source close to Ayushmann revealed that it's a big project that will stand out because of its insanely good story-telling. The project has a very strong script and Ayushmann was completely bowled over, by it. The project will let him collaborate with one of the best filmmakers in Indian cinema today. The source also added that things are currently under wraps but the audience can expect an announcement soon because Ayushmann has personally flown down for it.

Ayushmann Khurrana also let the cat out of his bag and said that he will have three releases in 2021 and the three releases are intended to bring people back to theatres. Two of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies are Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G. Ayushmann will soon announce his third film, which is expected to release this year.

Ayushmann had earlier said that he is hoping to entertain the people of his country thoroughly through his brand of cinema. He also wants to offer the audience some of the best content they could hopefully cherish and engage with. He added that he has the ambition to do the best films his industry churns out and he strives very hard to discover them. It's also like his personal journey to reinvent himself on screen with each of his films.

