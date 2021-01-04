Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A Peek Into His 2021's First Monday Workout; Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana kick-started the first Monday of 2021 by hitting the gym. On January 4, he took to his Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into his gyming session. The actor could be seen flaunting his biceps in the video. He was accompanied by his trainer, Rakesh Udiyar. The song The Midnight- Los Angeles was playing at his gym. When Khurrana asked Rakesh about his whereabouts, the latter asked him to prep up for his second round of exercise. In no time, Ayushmann Khurrana's fitness video flared all over the internet. Take a look at it below.

Ayushmann gives a peek into his Monday workout

On January 2, Khurrana's son Virajveer turned 9-years-old. On this special day, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star penned a lengthy heartwarming note. "Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music," wrote Ayushmann. He further recalled the time when Virajveer watched and admired the moon all alone at New Year’s Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire.

"Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane", he concluded. Soon, a slew of popular faces from the industry showered wishes for Ayushmann's son. Karanvir Bohra, Rakul Preet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Ishaan Khatter, Sonali Bendre, among others dropped wishes for Virajveer.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, alongside Vaani Kapoor. The team wrapped up the shoot in December. In another post, Ayushmann mentioned that the film is the first one in India to finish shooting while battling the coronavirus. More so, he lauded the efforts of his director and producer, Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and effectively. "It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!!," he wrote. Khurrana continued that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for him and that he can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas in 2021.

