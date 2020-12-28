Ayushmann Khurrana Enjoys Outdoor Games With Family, Wife Tahira Says 'days Like These'

On December 28, 2020, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle and shared a video capturing a moment of her family playing outdoor. In the video, Tahira along with her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana and their children can be seen enjoying the sun while playing games. Ayushmann Khurrana who recently wrapped up his shoot for the upcoming Bollywood flick Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui returned home and is spending quality time with his family.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap spend quality time

In the video, Ayushmann can be seen wearing a light-blue coloured jacket, white tee and joggers. He completed his look by wearing a funky cap. Tahira wore a bomber jacket and a black coloured tee and trousers. Their son wore an all-black casual outfit while their daughter wore a baby-pink coloured outfit. Ayushmann can be seen having a gala time with his wife Tahira and two children. While sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “And days like these” with a sun emoticon. She also added Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling in the video.

Fans' reaction

As soon as the video was posted, the couple’s fans were quick enough to like the video and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Awwwww, you people are cute!!” with a red heart and kissing-face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Love it, god bless you with abundance @tahirakashyap” with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoji. A user called them ‘cutest family’ in the comments section. Another user wrote, “You guys are family goals!!!” with several red hearts and crying-face emoji.

Tahira also celebrated her Christmas with her family. She recently posted a picture where the couple can be seen twinning as they wore white-coloured outfits. Ayushmann looked dapper in a white hoodie and black trousers while Tahira wore a white sweatshirt and checked black skirt. Their daughter wore a white and red coloured outfit with black stockings and their son wore a black sweatshirt with black trousers.

While sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “Sharing Christmas love with all. ‘#merrychristmas’, ‘#xmas’ To hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness… to sharing this lovely planet together… to 2021 bringing joy to everyone!”. Many of the fans wished the family and dropped lovely comments. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Nisha Rawal wished the family ‘Merry Christmas’ in the comments.

Ayushmann’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also features Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor has been constantly treating his fans with snippets from the sets of his film.

Image Source: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

