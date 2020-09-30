Ayushmann Khurrana's College Professor Dedicates A Blog To Him; Read Details

Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently bagged a place in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people for the year 2020. Ayushmann, known for experimenting in his performance, is an all-round entertainer who has delivered eight hits in a row. As soon as the list was announced, everybody, including a lot of celebrities, began to wish Ayushmann. Among the many, the actor’s college professor, Archana R. Singh, is also incredibly proud of him and penned a blog that hailed the actor for being humble and dedicated.

According to Ayushmann’s spokesperson, his professor dedicated an article on him titled ‘What is success made of? In the blog, Archana says, “Most important lesson is to find humility in success. I remember the time when I had taken the whole class for a study tour of Delhi and we were visiting different media organisations. We had with us the fresh winner of Roadies and I was yet unaware of his newfound popularity amongst the young crowd”.

She adds, “As we passed a couple of girls in the corridors of Doordarshan Kendra, I overheard one of them whispering, “Look, that’s Ayushmann!” I was taken by surprise! I asked him, how do they know you? He simply flashed his dimpled smile and replied, “Ma’am, it’s the show. It’s very popular.”

She further reveals, “The second lesson here is that wear your success lightly. Even now Ayushmann always sends Teacher’s Day wishes, responds to every request I make such as to promote our School’s media fest, send video messages for his juniors, visit the department whenever possible, and play the guitar for us, record messages for Panjab University’s Community Radio Jyotirgamaya, whatever! He has never refused. This humility is his appealing quality. He is reaching for the stars but keeping his feet on the ground. This behaviour is appealing to his colleagues and some may call it good PR but I would call it Character!”

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June 2020 and garnered mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs. The actor will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled project alongside Vaani Kapoor.

(With Inputs: PR)

