Yami Gautam With Ayushmann Khurrana Or Pulkit Samrat; Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

Yami Gautam has worked with several popular actors from the Hindi film industry. However, her on-screen pairing with two Bollywood hunks particularly stands out. They are none other than her first co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and her Sanam Re hero Pulkit Samrat. Here is whose on-screen pairing out of Ayushmann Khurrana and Pulkit Samrat with Yami Gautam was sappreciated more by fans.

Yami Gautam's best on-screen pairing?

Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2012, Bollywood debutants Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana were cast to play the lead characters in Vicky Donor (2012). The comedy romance drama was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie also cast Annu Kapoor as the lead character. The movie was John Abraham’s first production, where he also appeared in an item-song. The concept of Vicky Donor was something Indian Cinema witnessed for the first time.

The storyline of the movie is based on sperm donation and infertility inspired by Canadian movie Starbuck. The plot of the film revolved around a man, who is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm. Soon, he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic. The movie received critical acclamation, won the hearts of the audience, and swapped all awards that year.

The two actors reunited for the 2019 satirical social problem comedy movie, Bala. The movie was directed by Amar Kaushik and also cast Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa as the lead characters. Balmukund Shukla, a young man living in Kanpur who is suffering from male pattern baldness, and the story is about his lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with premature balding.The movie received critical acclaim and did well at the box-office.

Yami Gautam with Pulkit Samrat

In 2016, Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat were cast to play the lead characters in Sanam Re. The romantic drama movie is directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. The movie also cast Urvashi Rautela and late actor, Rishi Kapoor, as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who focuses on his career but finds solace when he reunites with his childhood sweetheart.

The movie released on a Valentine’s Day weekend and received mixed reviews from the critics, and did an average job at the box-office. Raju Singh has composed the original background score of the movie and the music for the movie is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Epic Bhangra. The music of the film was well-received by fans and audiences enjoyed the fresh pairing of Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat.

