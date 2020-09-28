Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts On Being Called 'Smarty Pants Of Bollywood' By 'Cycle Gang'

On Monday afternoon, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story and gave a glimpse of the letter he received from the 'Cycle Gang'. The letter had an interesting twist, wherein his fans asked him about his health and his updates while simultaneously talking about his films.

The letter began with the words: "Letter to The Smarty-Pants of Bollywood, Subject- What is this Nautanki Saala. Long time no see." After this, his fans also congratulated Ayushmann Khurrana for being honoured on the 2020 Time 100 Most Influential People list.

Ayushmann's fans also penned that the ground where they played has turned to a COVID collection centre. They time and again visited his residence but refrained from ringing his doorbell, the letter read. His fans further added that if they get a new place to play, they will update him about the same.

"Tab tak ke liye aap Shubh Mangal aur Saavdhan rahe. Yours truly, Cycle Gang," the letter read. It concluded with birthday wishes for the star. Ayushmann posted pictures of the letter and wrote, "This is sweet."

Ayushmann receives a letter from 'Cycle Gang'

Also Read |When Lata Mangeshkar Almost Lost Her Voice: 'Many Thought It Was The End For Me'

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an adorable throwback picture of his daughter, Varushka Khurrana. Along with the pic, the Bala actor wrote, "This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my Jaan."

Soon, his post met with a flurry of comments. Bhumi Pednekar, Mukti Mohan, Pulkit Samrat, Dia Mirza, Manjotï¸ï¸, Maanvi Gagroo and many others gushed over the picture. Whereas his wife, Tahira, also dropped a heart.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'truly Humbled' After Featuring In TIME's 100 Most Influential List

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film released digitally and received rave reviews from fans. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next opposite Vaani Kapoor in an untitled rom-com by Abhishek Kapoor. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will a love story set in North India. Adding to this, his announcement further revealed that Ayushmann will be seen enacting the role of an athlete in the upcoming outing.

Also Read | Megan Thee Stallion Makes It To The '2020 Time 100 Most Influential People' List

Also Read |When Ayushmann Khurrana Had Called Dharma's Office & Was Told 'We Work Only With Stars'

(Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.