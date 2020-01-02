Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Shirtless As Tahira Says "books And Bikinis For 2020" ; See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have been enjoying the New Year at the Bahamas. They both posted pictures from their holiday. Wife Tahira Kashyap also spoke about how their vacation revolves around bikinis and books.

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira give us vacation goals

Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a picture on his official Instagram handle from the Bahamas where he is on a vacation with wife Tahira Kashyap. In the picture posted, Ayushmann Khuranna is posing with Tahira Kashyap on a yacht. He can be seen wearing black and white coloured shorts while Tahira is wearing a blue bikini. She can also be seen wearing a white sheer shrug. The couple has gotten braids done on their hair. They can both be seen wearing a pair of shades each. In the caption for the post, Ayushman Khurrana has mentioned how New Year is a day later in Bahamas. He has written that they are watching the last sunset of 2019. He has wished his fans and also mentioned how grateful he is. Have a look at the post here.

More bikinis and books for Tahira in 2020?

Tahira Kashyap had also shared pictures from the Bahamas vacation on her official Instagram handle. She has posted a monochrome picture of herself in a bikini. She can be seen reading a book in the picture posted. She can also be seen wearing a pair of shades and a headband in the picture. The photograph has been taken at a location close to a beach. In the caption, she has wished her followers a happy 2020. She has also written about having more bikinis and books in the caption. Have a look at the picture here.

