Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Turns A Year Older, Wife Tahira Kashyap Pens The Sweetest Note

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, who are currently enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas, do not shy away from appreciating each other and putting up affectionate posts on their relationship and professional successes. The duo never miss an opportunity to highlight each other's hard work and efforts. Be it the occasion of their wedding anniversary or upcoming projects, they have time and again given some major couple goals to fans. Likewise, they do not lag behind in setting parent goals too.

Recently, Tahira Kashyap showered her love for son Virajveer on the occasion of his birthday. Giving a piece of advice to their son, she wrote that Virajveer is her everything. While stating a fact that Viraj shares his birthday with Daisaku Ikeda, a great man with great vision, she wrote, 'may you follow the ideology of humanity and love over anything else. To have acceptance and to value people. Spread the love that you have and see your happiness grow too. My birthday boy I love you❤️'. In the picture, Ayushamann Khurrana's son is clicked smiling while enjoying his vacation.

Check out her post:

Tahira keeps posting glimpses of their kids on social media with detailed captions and a bit of advice for their kids. Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who is often busy promoting his various Bollywood projects, also tries to spend some quality time with his wife and two kids. A couple of months back, he grabbed the opportunity and wrote a heartfelt note on the occasion of her daughter Varushka's birthday.

Upcoming projects of Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2019, Ayushmann's films Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala were back to back hits at the box-office. The films not only performed well but also blew the mind of critics and the audience with the content. The 35-year-old actor recently wrapped the shooting schedule for his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel to his 2017's release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Apart from the rom-com, he will also share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in a comedy-drama, Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

