Ayushmann Khurrana Enters ₹300 Crore Club In A Year With Back To Back Hits

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the best phase of his professional life right now with the back-to-back movie successes. With his recently released 'Bala' which is a bona fide box-office hit, the Vicky Donor actor has delivered his seventh hit in a row. In his seven years' Bollywood career so far, the actor managed to get into the ₹100 crore club with Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala.

Ayushmann Joins the ₹300 crore club:

This year specifically was a good year for Ayushamnn with his box office hits like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. The Chandigarh boy was seen portraying the character of a righteous police officer which had box office collection of ₹65.45 crores, according to the box office India. The movie Dream Girl where he was seen portraying the role of a boy who can speak in a woman's voice earned him massive box office collection of ₹142.26 crores. Bala, where the actor portrayed the character of the man suffering from premature balding, earned him ₹102.87 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Get Featured In YRF's Recent Instagram Post

According to the reports, the combined box office collections of his three films is ₹313.58 crores. This has made way for the actor in the elite club of actors whose movies have earned more than ₹300 crores in a year. The ₹300-crore club includes actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan

The actor also admitted to always standing by his "gut instincts" while choosing a new and exciting script to work on a project. Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly has two more films in the pipelines right now. Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is slated to hit the screens by February 2020. The movie is produced by Aanand L. Rai. He will also feature in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which is also scheduled to release in 2020. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Picture 'with And Without' Wife Tahira Kashyap

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Film Choices, Shares His Mantra For Box-office Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.