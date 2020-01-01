Ayushmann Khurrana Rocked The Box Office In 2019; Check Out His Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana has been in the industry for over seven years. He debuted with the critically acclaimed Vicky Donor. He even won the National Award for his exceptional performance in the blockbuster movie Andhadhun. Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the very few actors known for his craft and is often considered to be the one who started the trend of ‘off-beat’ films in mainstream cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana has always surprised the audience with his performances. He is known to pick up offbeat characters and play them beautifully, this has created a particular niche for the actor. He is known to pick up socially relevant movies which make people think after they have left the theatre. Film analysts have called him to be one of the most commercial actors in Bollywood today.

Here is a report of he has performed at the box office in 2019

Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana kickstarted the year with Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. The hard-hitting story was based on the events of the 2014 Badaun gang-rape allegations and the 2016 Una flogging incident. The film opened up to positive responses from the critics and audience with many pointing out to the fact of how the makers have handled the sensitivity of the issue with utmost grace. It collected over ₹ 91.70 crore worldwide and was declared a hit.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana’s first attempt at a mainstream Bollywood masala film was a huge hit with his fans. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl was the first time Ayushmann donned the role of a cross-gender character. The audience welcomed Ayushmann Khurrana’s new avatar with an open heart and the film grossed over ₹200.80 crore worldwide. The film is the eleventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Bala

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, traced the story of a man suffering from premature balding. It also aimed to tackle issues such as societal beauty standards and lack of confidence due to the same. Even though Bala was released a week after, Ujda Chaman that was based on the same topic. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer raked up more numbers at the box office. It became one of the biggest hits in Ayushmann’s career graph until now.

With three releases this year and all of them hitting the ball out of the park, Ayushmann Khurrana has clearly emerged victorious in 2019. The actor and his fans had a great previous year and are awaiting some more blockbuster hits in 2020. It is yet to be seen if Ayushmann Khurrana manages to go above the records he has set in 2019 in the coming year.

