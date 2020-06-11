'Gulabo Sitabo' Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others; Know Their Net Worth

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film, set in Lucknow is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the movie.

The Net worth of the cast of Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza Sheikh Gulabo

Amitabh Bachchan has been part of the film industry since 1969. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the film Saat Hindustani in which he portrayed the character of Anwar Ali.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Amitabh Bachchan is around $ 400 million which is around Rs 303 crores. Big B endorses numerous brands and also makes several paid appearances in enents. In the movie, the actor has portrayed the character of Mirza Sheikh, who is a landlord of a mansion in Lucknow.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Sodhi

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most sought after actors from the film fraternity. He would be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Ayushmann would be portraying the character of Baankey Sodhi in the movie.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $6 million, which is approximately Rs 45 crores. The actor owns several assets and luxury cars as well. Moreover, he is a part of several brands and ad commercials.

Vijay Raaz as Inspector Pratap Vijay

Vijay Raaz's carerer in the film industry spans over three decades. He made his ndebut in 1989. He is popularly remembered for his roles in Monsoon Wedding, Company, Gully Boy, etc. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $5 million, which is around Rs 37.9 crores.

Brijendra Kala as the lawyer

Brijendra Kala has portrayed the character of a lawyer in the film Gulabo Sitabo. He has also been seen in movies like FryDar, Aakhon Dekhi, Gone Kesh among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 5 crores.

Farrukh Jafar

Farrukh Jafar is an actor who is popularly known for her work in films like Swades, Amma ki Boli, and Parched among others. The actor has portrayed a pivotal role in the film Gulabo Sitabo. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 80 lakh.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

