'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra Kumar Recalls First Meeting With Ayushmann

Hitesh Kewalya's upcoming family entertainer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is one of the most anticipated films of the new year for the interesting plot that deals with the social taboo on homosexuality. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar have left no stone unturned in their portrayal as lovers in the sneak peek shown through the trailer that released earlier last month. Their onscreen chemistry has been lauded by the viewers through the comments on social media updates.

Jitendra Kumar has revealed that the shoot of the film wasn't his first interaction with the Vicky Donor actor and recalled the days when Ayushmann Khurrana had visited IIT Kharagpur to cover an ongoing fest in 2009. The actor had won the second season of reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and as fans of the show, Jitendra and his friends had met him and clicked photographs with him.

He went down memory lane and recalled that they had even reached Ayushmann's room and interacted with him. Ayushmann had then shared his college life experiences with Jitendra Kumar and his friends. Kumar further revealed that they had even spoken about the subject of homosexuality then. Little did he know that 10 years down the line, he would be working in a film together with Ayushmann.

At a recent media interaction, Jitendra Kumar also revealed that as soon as he heard that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dealt with a gay love story, it was obvious for him that there would be romance involved in it. He also said that the portrayal of the concept of two guys falling in love and their feelings for each other was important. He further added that he was not hesitant regarding the script or the kissing scene as the makers made them feel very comfortable about it.

About the film

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie shows the challenges that gay couple goes through in homophobic society to get the deserved acceptance. This movie delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2020.

