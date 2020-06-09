Ayushmann Khurrana Excited About 'Gulabo Sitabo' Release, Exclaims '3 Days To Go!'

Bollywood’s finest director, Shoojit Sircar's upcoming comedy-drama movie, Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most-awaited movies of this year. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be really excited and happy about the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo on the digital Platform. Ayushmann recently shared a post on social media giving a glimpse of the film and even started the count-down for his fans as the world premiere of the film is set to take place on June 12 on Amazon Prime.

Ayushmann Khurrana is excited about Gulabo Sitabo release

The actor shared a small clip from the film while talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Mirza in the film. While captioning the post, he wrote, “the countdown has started Mirza Ji.” In the clip, Amitabh who will be seen essaying the role of a grumpy landlord Mirza in Lucknow is seen locking the doors of his house in a bid to remove his tenant Bankey played by Ayushmann who has made his life miserable.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Character From 'Gulabo Sitabo' Is 'full Of Comebacks'; Read

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan Transformed Into His Character For 'Gulabo Sitabo': Watch

The makers of Gulabo Sitabo recently announced their decision of releasing the movie on the Amazon Prime Video platform and not in theatres which makes it the first major Bollywood film to release Over-The-Top amid the COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, the Gulabo Sitabo makers were uncertain about the movie's theatrical release amid the global pandemic and decided to go for an OTT release instead, that led to an uproar by theatre owners. While a lot of cinephiles appreciated the bold move made by the makers, their decision was criticized by several multiplex chains. For the unversed, Gulabo Sitabo is a famous puppet show that originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the official YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video released a behind-the-scenes video. It was about the transformation of Bachchan into his character of Mirza. Just like the film Paa, even for this 2020 film, Bachchan had to put on a prosthetic make up. In the video, the makers of the film talk about this makeup donned by Bachchan.

Shoojit Sircar, said in the video that when they were planning the film they decided that they wanted to make the character in such a way that no one could realize that it is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Producer Ronnie Lahri revealed that it was "quite a challenge" to present him in a different way this time for Gulabo Sitabo. They finally got a reference image and worked on it. Sircar then talked about how Big B used to have this makeup on for over 12 hours of shooting and even two hours before the shoot.

Read: 'Bezos Of The Jeff Be Praised': Amitabh Bachchan On The Digital Release Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Read: ‘Gulabo Sitabo' Writer Accused Of Plagiarism, Production House Calls Allegation 'baseless'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.