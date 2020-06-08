Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Character From 'Gulabo Sitabo' Is 'full Of Comebacks'; Read

Bollywood’s finest director, Shoojit Sircar's upcoming comedy-drama movie, Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most-awaited movies of this year. The movie brings together the hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screens for the very first time.

Although the movie was set to release at the box office on April 24, 2020, its release date had been pushed because of the global pandemic. However, the makers later decided to skip the traditional theatrical release of the movie and opted for an OTT release. As the promotions of the movie are taking place digitally too, Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed how his character from the movie is a box full of comebacks. Read ahead.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s character from Gulabo Sitabo is full of comebacks

Yet another fascinating aspect of the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer is its title. For the unversed, Gulabo Sitabo is a famous puppet show that originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that his character from the movie never falls short of comebacks. He posted a clip from the movie where the two actors are seen involved in a funny banter.

Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, “Comebacks ka khazaana hai Baankey ke paas. 😉

Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin

@amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp #VijayRaaz @srishti.shrivastava21 #BijendraKala”.

The makers of Gulabo Sitabo recently announced their decision of releasing the movie on the Amazon Prime Video platform and not in theatres. As per reports, the Gulabo Sitabo makers were uncertain about the movie's theatrical release amid the global pandemic and decided to go for an OTT release instead, that led to an uproar by theatre owners.

While a lot of cinephiles appreciated the bold move made by the makers, their decision was criticized by several multiplex chains.

Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on the video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Set in Lucknow, the Soojit Sircar directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as warring men. Here’s the trailer of it.

