Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Fans An Updated Version Of DDLJ's Train Scene

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to feature in the upcoming comedy romance, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the trailer for which was dropped on January 20, 2020. The trailer for the film gave fans a glimpse of the movie's humour and themes. At one point, the trailer also shows its own adaptation of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's iconic train scene, but this time, the scene has a clever subversion.

The DDLJ train scene is one of the most iconic romantic moments from Bollywood cinema, which is why the scene has been recreated numerous times in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab We Met and Son Of Sardaar. Each adaptation of the train scene has had its own twist but Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's twist will be a progressive take on the iconic scene.

How Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gave the DDJL train scene a progressive twist

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana to recreate 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana back to win hearts, push envelope

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer gave fans a short snippet of its own version of the DDLJ Train scene. In the scene, Ayushmann Khurrana is running beside a moving train, trying to reach the coach in which Jitendra Kumar is waiting for him. Jitendra also has his arm held out of the coach's doorway, ready to grab onto Ayushmann Khurrana to help him get onto the train. This is a fantastic progressive twist on the iconic DDLJ train scene. In the original scene, it is Kajol who is running beside a train, trying to grab onto Shah Rukh Khan's arm.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer drops, leads to a meme-fest

While the original scene is a classic and is iconic, it is also highly traditional and has been recreated so many times that Bollywood fans have now started calling it a cliche. However, Ayushmann Khurrana has now treated fans with a clever twist on the scene, as this is the first time that the scene has been made with two male characters. As more and more people have come to respect the LBTQ community, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan has provided fans with a much needed progressive twist on the iconic scene. However, Ayushmann Khurrana's version is not the first time that a same-sex couple has featured in a train scene. Back in February of 2019, fans got to see the classic scene remade with two women in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is 'sooooo good' say celebrities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.