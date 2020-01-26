Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Wish 'zyada' Happy Republic Day To 'proud' Citizens

What better day than India's 71st Republic Day which celebrates the enforcement of the Indian Constitution to celebrate the virtues of equality and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community that is highlighted in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The Bala actor and his co-star Jitendra Kumar can be seen in a video shared by the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as they wish the 'proud' Indian citizens a 'zyada' happy Republic Day. Underlining the historical Supreme Court verdict that took place on September 6, 2018, which decriminalized homosexuality in the country, both actors emphasized acceptance of the changes in the country.

Take a look:

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted to wish the country a Happy Republic Day. The former President stated that we should celebrate and reaffirm the 'ethos' that we have given to ourselves through the constitution.

Wishing fellow countrymen on the occasion of India’s 71st #RepublicDay.Let us celebrate and reaffirm the ethos that we gave to ourselves through our Constitution. Jai Hind! #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/ypohac1GdZ — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 26, 2020

About the film

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan offers an interesting take on a same-sex love story and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame. The film also features Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar, among others in pivotal roles. Written and helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is set to release in theaters on February 21.

