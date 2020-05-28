MS Dhoni Comically Responds To Ayushmann Khurrana Teasing Him About Wedding In 2010: Watch

While Indian cricketers have been keeping their fans entertained with images and videos of their day-to-day activities on social media, former captain MS Dhoni is spending quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at their farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni was all set to make his comeback in cricket through the IPL following his sabbatical from the sport but the COVID-19 pandemic only delayed his comeback.

Ayushmann Khurrana jokes with MS Dhoni over his wedding

Talking about how personal the 38-year-old is about keeping his private life under wraps, here is a throwback video in which Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana decided to tease MS Dhoni. Ayushmann Khurrana played host to a cricketers' event in which MS Dhoni was present with his teammates -

Ayushmann Khurrana first congratulated MS Dhoni on his wedding and then said while everyone felt good about his marriage, the news has broken hearts of millions of ladies. Following Ayushmann Khuranna's comment, Dhoni came up with an epic response and said that this will go on-air so he would prefer to not say much as his wife will also be watching.

MS Dhoni wife Sakshi shares videos of MS Dhoni house

While the Ranchi-based cricketer has been keeping himself away from social media, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted a video of the vast MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, where the cricketer is currently under self-isolation. Not only fans can see lush greenery around the MS Dhoni house, but the video also has Sakshi Dhoni walking around the huge lawns of the house as MS Dhoni goes past her with his daughter Ziva on a bike.

Recently Sakshi posted another video on Instagram in which MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva can be seen sitting in one of her father's bikes at the garden of the MS Dhoni house. Ziva Dhoni can be seen all smiles as the 5-year-old is trying to accelerate the bike. Sakshi Dhoni can be heard asking Ziva Dhoni if she likes motorbikes, to which MS Dhoni's daughter instantly replies 'Yes!'.

