Jagjit Singh's 80th Birth Anniversary: 10 Soulful Tracks To Remember The 'Ghazal King'

February 8, 2021, marks late Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary. Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh was an acclaimed Ghazal singer not just in India but globally. Popular for his silken and soothing voice, Jagjit Singh has crooned many widespread tracks reminiscent of Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho, Hotho Se Chhu Lo Tum, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya among others.

Not only have been his ghazals soothing and enjoyable but additionally straightforward to perceive. Unfortunately, the singer suffered a brain haemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and passed away on October 10 that same year, after staying in a coma for over two weeks. To remember the golden lineage he has left behind, here's 10 of his most soulful tracks to listen to right here!

Shaam Se Aankh Nami Si Hai

Jagjit Singh recorded Shaam Se Aankh Nami Si Hai with lyrical maestro Gulzar. It was part of Jagjit and Gulzar's collab album Marasim which was released in 1999. Veteran playback singer Asha Bhonsle also sang a rendition of this song in 1987.

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Jagjit Singh sang Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar for the 1982 Mahesh Bhatt drama film Arth, where the entire soundtrack for the film was composed by him and his spouse Chitra Singh. This film starred Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles. The song featured a romantic number between Shabana Azmi and Raj Kiran.

Koi Fariyaad

Jagjit Singh sang Koi Fariyaad for the Hindi romantic drama film Tum Bin (2001) that was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The ghazal sung by Jagjit Singh and composed by Nikhil Vinay is considered as one of the greatest ghazals in the history of Bollywood. The lyrics were penned by Faaiz Anwar.

Kiska Chehra

He sang the track Kiska Chehra with Alka Yagnik for the Hindi film Tarkieb which was released in 2000. The song was written by Nidha Fazli. The film starred Nana Patekar, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Pancholi and Milind Soman in lead roles.

Tere Baare Mein Jab Socha Nahi Tha

Tere Baare Mein Jab Socha Nahi Tha was sung by Jagjit for his 2000 album Saher. The lyrics were penned by Nawaz Deobandi. The music video also featured Jagjit Singh where he sings about the evergreen nature of love, and relishing in the small moments that matter.

Yaad Nahi Kya Kya Dekha Tha

Yaad Nahi Kya Kya Dekha Tha is yet another one of Jagjit Singh's evergreen classic ghazals. The song was a part of his album Saher released in 2000. The lyricist for this song was Nazeer Baqari.

Aaj Maine Apna Phir Sauda Kiya

Jagjit Singh collaborated with another ghazal lyrical maestro Javed Akhtar for this timeless classic track. The song was a part of the album Soz released in 2002. The song is quite moody, melodramatic, yet poignant for Jagjit and Javed's impressive harmony!

Ye Jo Zindagi Ki Kitaab Hai

Ye Jo Zindagi Ki Kitaab Hai is yet another one of Jagjit Singh's melodious tracks from his acclaimed Ghazal album Saher (2000). The song was also part of the soundtrack for the Deepa Mehta romantic drama 1947: Earth (1999). Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for this song and the entire soundtrack.

Jagjit and Chitra Singh - Punjabi Tappe

Contrary to his image, Jagjit Singh even sang several fast numbers that included Punjabi tappe. Even during his concerts, he often joked in between his ghazals, keeping the crowd lively. This song features Jagjit and his wife Chitra in their heydays when they collaborated together to sing at concerts and other venues apart from film soundtracks.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

This iconic song by Jagjit Singh was part of the 1999 Hindi action drama film Sarfarosh. The ghazal was a major hit and the lyrics of the song was written by Nida Fazli.

