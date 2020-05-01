Ayushmann Khurrana Loves Playing The Keyboard And These Posts Are Proof

Ayushmann Khurrana was always a well-known face as he appeared in various television shows even before starting his career in Bollywood. The actor got a break with 'Vicky Donor' for which he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Pani Da Rang. The actor is highly appreciated as an all-rounder performer. Apart from acting, the Bala actor is also known for his writing, blogging, anchoring, hosting, and Shayari. The actor is also seen sharing videos of playing the keyboard on his Instagram handle. Take a look at these videos:

Videos of Ayushmann Khurrana that show his love for playing the keyboard

In the above video, Ayushmann is seen playing the keyboard. However, the video is still and one can see only fog and smoke passing in his room. It seems like the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is practising. The actor is seen wearing a white shirt and black pants while playing the keyboard.

In the second video, the Andhadhun actor is seeing playing the compositions of Einaudi Ludovico. The actor had a birthday wish to share for his piano coach Akshay Verma. Ayushmann also thanked Akshay for making him fall in love with the keys.

In the above post, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is seen playing the keyboard and the picture also has Andhadhun director Sriram Raghvan. With this post, Ayushmann announced the film's release date. He captioned the post by saying that his director is a fan of Dev Anand and he is playing the song, Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat from the film Teen Devian.

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

The National award-winning actor was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with newcomer Jitendra Kumar. The film released in theatres in February 2020 and was critically acclaimed and got positive reviews for the subject it dealt with. Apart from this, Ayushmann will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

