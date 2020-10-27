Ayushmann Khurrana Misses His 'gig Life', Shares Glimpses Of On-stage Performances

On October 27, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and reposted a video shared by a fan. The clip featured glimpses of Khurrana from his stage performances. Sharing the same, the actor expressed that he misses his 'gig life'. Ayushmann has performed at several live concerts and has also lent his voice to music tracks. Take a look at the video shared by a fan.

Ayushmann: 'I miss my gig life'

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this year in March, Ayushmann Khurrana went on stage for Happiness Concert at the courtyard of Elante Mall in Chandigarh. He sang songs like Sadi Gali Aaja, Bhangra Tan Sajda and others. The actor and singer's father P Khurrana, brother Aparshakti and other family and school-college friends also attended the event, stated the report. Speaking about his performance in the city, the actor had said that Chandigarh was extremely special to him, not just because he was born there, but also because the city had given him a lot of love and respect.

Ayushmann has sung a slew of songs in his illustrious career. Some of the hits include- Yahin Hoon Main, Mitti Di Khushboo, Mera Mann Kehne Laga, Pani Da Rung, Chan Kitthan, and others. All his videos have hit a staggering number of views online. Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram also gives a peek into several videos in which he is seen crooning some iconic numbers.

On Kishore Kumar's death anniversary on October 13, Ayushmann took to Instagram to pay a tribute to the legendary singer. In his story, he shared a picture of the singer and wrote that the latter will always be his greatest inspiration and his legacy will live forever. He posted a throwback video in which he could be seen singing the song O Majhi Re Apna Kinara from the film Khushboo.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

On the work front, his last project was Gulabo Sitabo, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. He will next be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in a rom-com titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, by Abhishek Kapoor. The duo has commenced shooting for the same.

