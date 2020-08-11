When Ayushmann Khurrana Had Called Dharma's Office & Was Told 'We Work Only With Stars'

Back in 2007, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana had approached Dharma Productions for work. However, the actor was rejected. Ayushmann has also shared some bits of experience in his book on how he became an actor titled Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.

When Ayushmann was rejected

In 2007, during his initial days as an actor in Mumbai, Ayushmann Khurrana tried to get an audition with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In his book titled Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he once interviewed Karan Johar while working as a radio jockey. Later, when he told the filmmaker about his acting ambition, the latter gave him an office landline number.

When Ayushmann called on the number with the hope of getting some work, to his disappointment, the person on the call said Karan wasn't in the office. Khurrana called up again but in vain. The actor wrote in his book, "And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly 'We only work with stars, and can't work with you'."

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Unveils Her Character Neha Singh From 'Dangerous', Calls Her 'bold Detective'

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut was in the year 2012, with the film titled Vicky Donor, opposite Yami Gautam. Vicky Donor was received very well by the audience, and paved Ayushmann's way to fame. After this, Ayushmann was roped in for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which hit the bullseye. Since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in his illustrative career. Khurrana also won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film, Andhadhun.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Catches On The 'moods Of 2020' Trend; Shares Funny Fan Edits

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film released digitally and received rave reviews from fans. It was recently announced by film critic Taran Adarsh that Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are all set to collaborate for an untitled rom-com by Abhishek Kapoor. He also revealed that film is based on a love story set in North India. Adding to this, the announcement further revealed that Ayushmann will be seen enacting the role of an athlete and that the movie will commence its shooting by October 2020.

Also Read | Meera Chopra Backs Neha Dhupia After Suchitra's Tweet, Says 'you Are Truly Self Made Star'

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana shares 2018 clip, croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.