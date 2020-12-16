Ayushmann Khurrana Misses His Gigs; Shares Picture With Heartfelt Note

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him performing on-stage. The actor was captured candidly while he holds the mic and looks on the side of the stage. Ayushmann Khurrana also penned a heartfelt note about missing his gigs. He mentioned that he misses the stage.

The actor further added that he misses people screaming at his gigs. Ayushmann also said that he misses ‘touching hands of the crowd’. Further reminiscing an old memory, he said that he misses being part of a local artist’s gig somewhere in Europe. He ended his note saying, “I miss being missed when I get late for my concert”. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photo.

Fans in huge numbers complimented Ayushmann Khurrana for his picture. Several users also mentioned that they also miss Ayushmann Khurrana's gigs. Take a look at the fans' reactions.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'man crush'

On December 6, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him along with director Abhishek Kapoor from the set of their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Interestingly, in a brief caption, Ayushmann called Abhishek "top guy" while using the hashtag "man-crush". In the photo, Khurrana is seen smiling while sitting; and, on the other hand, Kapoor can be seen standing beside him. Scroll down to take a look at Ayushman Khurrana's latest Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana on brand endorsements

According to recent reports by Businessworld, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about how he seeks to entertain people with his advertisements, brand endorsements and movies. The actor is well known for triggering positive conversations about inclusivity and equality through his films. He stated that when he chooses his films, he only looks at the story that he is trying to tell. He also stated that he then tries to understand whether that concept would be clutter-breaking, fresh and not done to death and whether it will deliver superlative entertainment or not. Speaking about his brand concepts, he stated that if one observes, most of his brands have a distinct storytelling concept which is reflective of who he was and what he stands for.

