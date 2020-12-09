Ayushmann Khurrana Teaches What Character Development Is About Through His Latest Post

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed what character development is actually all about through is the most recent Instagram story post. The picture that can be seen below is essentially that of a page which has a famous quote by Orion Carloto written on it. The quote reads, "Progress is dancing to the same song I used to cry to". The image can be found here and on Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Instagram story.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at 13.5 million followers. The actor frequently shares updates, musings or pictures of him and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, on Instagram. Frequently, the Dream Girl actor would also share videos of him singing, through which he is often trying to communicate something. Some of his most recent pictures and videos are of him promoting brands like Daniel Wellington. Some of his other most recent posts have him wishing everybody a Happy Diwali through what looks like a sponsored post.

At times, Ayushmann Khurrana would also use the power of Instagram in order to raise social awareness and spread public service messages. It seems like it is something that Ayushmann Khurrana likes to do through his films as well as his social media posts. One such example can be found below.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies tend to spread a social message. The social message is often wrapped up in the creative dressing that has the message has been cloaked with by the actor and the filmmakers. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies are usually termed as offbeat, path-breaking, content-rich or immensely important, amongst others.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest:

As far as the latest piece of Ayushmann Khurrana news is concerned, his latest film is going to be Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. For the film, it appears as if the actor is going for yet another unconventional appearance. The image that can be found below has the actor sharing a moment with the director on the sets of the film. Pieces of news regarding his current project will be shared as and when they are made publicly available.

