Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's 'cuckoo' Photos Compel Hubby Ayushmann To Leave A Flirty Remark

Ayushmann Khurrana's social media PDA with wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on her latest Instagram post has left netizens swooning and gushing 'adorable'. Yesterday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share going 'cuckoo' by posting a collage of photos of herself to reveal being 'extreme vella'. Soon after she shared the video, her beloved husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't hold back but slide into the comment section of her post to drop a flirty remark.

Ayushmann says 'so cute' as Tahira flaunts her quirky side on social media

On November 23, 2020, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana shelled out major couple goals for fans with their social media PDA. Yesterday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of quirky photographs of herself to flaunt her editing skills and revealed having 'too much time on hands and on the phone'. In the streak of photos shared by her, she is seen posing for the camera by pouting and sticking her tongue out. Along with sharing the collage which read "I'm going cuckoo", she captioned the post writing, "Just... too much time on hands and on the phone...plus an editing app...= extremely Vella and useless (sic)".

Check out Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post below:

Soon after she shared the post on Instagram, husband Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a flirtatious comment on her post and was all-praises about his wife. The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor took to the comment section of wife's IG post and wrote, "Main shoot pe kya gaya. You’ve started looking so cute. What is this? (sic)". Later, netizens expressed finding the couple's social media PDA 'adorable' by replying to Ayushmann's comment.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, about two days ago, Tahira reminisced the good old 'butterflies in the stomach' days with then-beau Ayushmann by sharing a throwback picture with him on Instagram. In the photograph, the love birds were all-smiles as posed for the camera with a friend. The caption of Tahira's post read, "The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes ( called flicks back then), never-ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife (sic)".

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's photo below:

