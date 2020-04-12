Ayushmann Khurrana's Most Memorable Songs From 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'

The film Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra is an ode to friendship, love and so much more. Ayushmaan secretly is in love with his childhood bestie Parineeti and how the dynamics in their relationship changes gear over time forms the crux of the film. Music is an important part of the narrative as 'Bindu' plays a singer in the film. Here we have compiled some of the best melodies featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Paroineeti Chopra. The film released in 2017 was bank rolled by Yash Raj Films.

Meri Pyaari Bindu’s best songs featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

1. Haareya

In this song, Abhimanyu (Ayushmann Khurrana) is hopelessly in love with his girlfriend Bindu (Parineeti Chopra). This soulful number hits the right chords. Abhimanyu explores his relationship with Bindu and reveals his experience in the song. He depicts how everything feels out of the world.

2. Afeemi

Afeemi features Abhimanyu and Bindu having the best time of their lives. While he is helping her with the singing practice and auditions, she reads his book’s draft when he is asleep. Abhimanyu also goes for her song’s recording. He also plans her birthday surprise, which goes in vain, but becomes a hilarious moment to remember forever.

3. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Abhimanyu visits his home in Kolkata after years. Bindu too arrives in the city at the same time. A neighborhood birthday party is attended by Abhimanyu and Bindu. It is revealed that she is married to Mr. Nair and has a daughter with him. In this song, Abhimanyu and Bindu visit their childhood places and recall all the old memories that they shared. This also marks the end of the film where the duo can be seen dancing together at the birthday party.

