Ayushmann Khurrana's Long & Over Sized Jackets Can Be Perfect Fit For One's Causal Looks

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana has 10.1 million followers on Instagram. Fans seem to adore the actor's strong fashion game. Check out Ayushmann's long & oversized jackets..

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is on an unstoppable success graph with his critically acclaimed movie releases like Andhadun, Article 15, Bala, Dream and his recent blockbuster Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The versatile actor is now geared up for his upcoming comedy and family drama Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.  Ayushmann Khurrana is not only stirring interesting movie projects in Bollywood but also has accounted for 10.1 million followers on Instagram. Having said so, let's scroll down at his Instagram wall and check out the best of Ayushmann's long and over-sized jackets and coats. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Over-Sized and Long Jackets 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana flaunted his body while posing for a recent photoshoot. The Dream Girl actor donned chocolate brown long and oversized coat paired with black velvet pants. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the chic post saying "Yeh toh aakhiri post ki public demand hai. Varna hayaa toh hum mein bohot hai." 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana : Times When He Confessed His Love For Wife Tahira Kashyap !

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this photoshoot still, Ayushmann Khurrana sported an all white stylish look. He stunned in a plain white t-shirt tucked into a denim white jeans. With an 'error' print belt, Ayushmann sported his outfit with an off-white long denim jacket. 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes 'inspiration' Aamir Khan On His Birthday; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shooting for a fashion magazine, the Bala actor was styled in a designer scenic print coat. The long coat was paired with a black turtle neck t-shirt and black pants. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here, Ayushmann wore a black t-shirt paired with colourful neon joggers. The chic pairing was styled together with an oversized jacket. The brown jacket had a belt like extensions. 

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Dapper Red Carpet Outfits To Amp Up One's Style Game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This travel look of Ayushmann Khurrana was styled by Isha Bhansali. Here, he stunned in blue dad jeans paired with white and blue co-ords. The entire outfit was sported with a long coat and white airy shoes. 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Quotes That Can Inspire And Motivate Fans

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

