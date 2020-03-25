Ayushmann Khurrana's Long & Over Sized Jackets Can Be Perfect Fit For One's Causal Looks

Ayushmann Khurrana is on an unstoppable success graph with his critically acclaimed movie releases like Andhadun, Article 15, Bala, Dream and his recent blockbuster Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The versatile actor is now geared up for his upcoming comedy and family drama Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann Khurrana is not only stirring interesting movie projects in Bollywood but also has accounted for 10.1 million followers on Instagram. Having said so, let's scroll down at his Instagram wall and check out the best of Ayushmann's long and over-sized jackets and coats.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Over-Sized and Long Jackets

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana flaunted his body while posing for a recent photoshoot. The Dream Girl actor donned chocolate brown long and oversized coat paired with black velvet pants. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the chic post saying "Yeh toh aakhiri post ki public demand hai. Varna hayaa toh hum mein bohot hai."

In this photoshoot still, Ayushmann Khurrana sported an all white stylish look. He stunned in a plain white t-shirt tucked into a denim white jeans. With an 'error' print belt, Ayushmann sported his outfit with an off-white long denim jacket.

Shooting for a fashion magazine, the Bala actor was styled in a designer scenic print coat. The long coat was paired with a black turtle neck t-shirt and black pants. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram.

Here, Ayushmann wore a black t-shirt paired with colourful neon joggers. The chic pairing was styled together with an oversized jacket. The brown jacket had a belt like extensions.

This travel look of Ayushmann Khurrana was styled by Isha Bhansali. Here, he stunned in blue dad jeans paired with white and blue co-ords. The entire outfit was sported with a long coat and white airy shoes.

