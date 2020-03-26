Ayushmann Khurrana Recites A Self-written Poem, Says 'Everyday You Cannot Be Positive'

The coronavirus outbreak has put up a stop on all the activities across the globe. The government of India has also taken serious precautionary measures to prevent this pandemic from taking severe turns in the country. Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned in spreading awareness among their fans to stay home. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana decided to depict the present conditions of the world through a beautiful poem.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on his social media where the actor is seen standing in the balcony of his house. He starts the video by saying that “Every day you cannot be really positive, reality really strikes you hard and to think about what is happening in this world... I would like to recite the poem written by me titled ‘Sab Ardhanirmit’ (semi-built) today.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shares poem

Ayushmann Khurrana then recites the whole poem Ardhanirmit (Semi-built). In this poem, he talks about all those things that individuals witness in their daily lives. From a child’s notorious activities to a youngster’s teenage life, how everything is semi-built. He ends the poem on a beautiful note that how the desires of all of us belong to the sky and how even this poem is semi-built as that of all of us and he himself.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on his social-media during his self-isolation. The actor has been connecting with his fans in one of the most unique ways where he is seen discovering new writers and new poems. He is keeping himself busy by discovering new poems and poets every day. Ayushmann Khurrana is also seen reciting people's poems and giving new talents an opportunity to get recognised. The actor, on the other hand, is making sure that he relates every poem with the present conditions and urges his fans to stay at home during the lockdown.

