Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Winners Of 'Roadies' Who Made It Big

MTV Roadies is a reality show which showcases a group of contestants who take part in various challenges to win the show. It is a youth-based show which first aired in 2003, where the contestants travel to different locations (within India or abroad) and participate in gruelling tasks. Take a look at the life of Roadies winners who made it quite big in the film and TV industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana - Roadies season 2 winner

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as an RJ and then even hosted many shows. He got his break in the film industry with Shoojit Sircar's directorial Vicky Donor in 2012. In a short career span, he has made quite a name for himself as a Bollywood actor-singer. He has even received several Filmfare awards and one National award for his contribution to the film industry.

Rannvijay Singha - Roadies season 1 winner

Rannvijay Singha won Roadies season 1 in 2003 and since then, has hosted the show for several seasons, including season 2 - 11 and season 16-17. Apart from hosting Roadies, Rannvijay also hosts MTV Splitsvilla (completing his sixth season as a host in 2019). The Roadies winner has also appeared in many Punjabi movies as an actor.

Prince Narula - Roadies season 12 winner

Prince Narula gained popularity after winning three reality shows. He won shows like MTV Roadies 12, Bigg Boss 9, and Splitsvilla 8. Prince Narula is famous for his TV shows and web shows including his debut with Badho Bahu, and then appearances in serials like Laal Ishq, Naagin 3 and Bombers. Apart from participating in reality shows, Prince has also sung in a few music videos and even featured in some.

Aanchal Khurana - Roadies season 8 winner

Aanchal Khurana, who was seen in the recent reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has made her name as a television actor. She is best known for her performance in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, as well as other serials including Meri Saasu Maa, Santoshi Maa, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

