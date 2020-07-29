Ayushmann Khurrana To Portray A 'never-seen Before' Avatar In Abhishek Kapoor's Next

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered a streak of successful films at the box office, has signed his next project. The actor will work with Rock On!!, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, marking their first project together. The yet-untitled movie is said to be a progressive love story that will touch the hearts of the audiences. Set in North India, the shooting for the film is scheduled to commence in October.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled love story

In a recent interview with a daily, Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana talked about their upcoming venture. Abhishek said that he and Ayushmann are both known for a certain kind of cinema and their upcoming film is “definitely a special one” for both of them. He mentioned that they want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, they will spare no effort. They strive to bring their “best game” for this one, he noted.

Abhishek Kapoor added that he is going to introduce Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before look. He said that the actor will be playing a cross-functional athlete in the forthcoming movie and he will be going through a physical transformation that he has not done before. The filmmaker stated that it is quite a challenge and the Andhadhun star is very committed to it.

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his excitement on working with Abhishek Kapoor and is looking ahead to his physical transformation. He said that Abhishek has a “very distinct voice” in cinema today and he is glad that they finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project which is “exceedingly close” to his heart. The actor mentioned that the film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch everyone’s hearts, he noted.

Ayushmann added that he is “supremely excited” about the physical transformation that he will have to undergo. He mentioned that it will present him in an all-new avatar. The actor stated that he has never looked like this on-screen and is looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. Ayushmann said that the process is going to be “intense and excruciating” for him but he fees all the pain will be worth it.

