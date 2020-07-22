Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Quirky Video About Dos And DONTs Amid COVID-19

Amid coronavirus, several Bollywood stars are spreading awareness among fans through their social media handles.Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is an active supporter of several health campaigns, recently shared a quirky video on his Instagram story. In the story, the actor can be seen explaining two simple do’s and don’ts that should be followed amid the virus scare.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hilrious video with coronavirus do's and dont's

In the video, the actor who is seated inside his car flaunting his goofy look where he asked his fans to not use sanitizer on sunglasses. Ayushmann even flaunted the repercussions of using the same as he had done the same mistake. While doing so, the actor who was wearing a mask below his nose, funnily pushed it and sarcastically wrote, “And cover your nose common.”

It seems that the actor is enjoying his time in Chandigarh where he headed off last week to shoot for an ad film. He shared another video on his Instagram story where he can be seen driving with pleasant weather in Chandigarh. The actor who was elated to be back on sets after a long break recently revealed his happiness to a daily. The actor reportedly said that he feels great to be back on a set and shoot after such a long time. The Gulabo Sitabo actor said how people have been waiting in their homes to get back to their normal schedule. He went on to say that things will have to limp back to the normal once again. The actor added how people will eventually go out to work, keeping all the necessary safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is extending help and empowering women ragpickers, based in New Delhi this Raksha Bandhan. Ayushmann and wife Tahira Kashyap have been associated with a non-profit organization named Gulmeher, for years. The NGO looks after these women and encourages them to be self-reliant by fuelling their inner passion for art and craft. The Badhai Ho sought support for them from 'fellow citizens' to help them generate income during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

(Image credits: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

