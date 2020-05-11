Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'caveman Sessions' To Stay Fit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. Many people have taken up new activities to keep themselves busy. The regular schedule of people, including gyming and working out has been compromised due to the virus. However, Ayushmann Khurrana has set up his own gyming and workout routine at home itself. Ayushmann recently took to his Instagram stories to share some of his workouts. Read ahead to know more-

Ayushmann Khurrana’s caveman sessions

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently posted a story of himself on his official Instagram handle where he is seen working out. The actor is shirtless and is seen doing single arm rowing. The actor captioned the story, “caveman sessions”.

A few weeks ago also, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to share a few videos of him working out. The caption of the stories remained the same, “caveman sessions”. The video posted a few weeks ago showcased the actor doing dumble exercises. Looks like ‘caveman sessions’ is the way of Ayushmann’s living in this quarantine.

On the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen on the big-screen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020). For this first time in his career, Ayushmann Khurrana played the character of a homosexual in the movie. He was cast alongside Jitendra Kumar in the movie, and both the actors received praises for their performances in the movie. The movie also cast Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The laughter satire managed to cross the Rs 50 crores mark at the Indian box-office.

Recently during the lockdown, on the occasion of mother’s day, Ayushmann came up with the song titled, Maa. The actor came up with the song as a tribute to all mothers. Maa is sung by Ayushmann Khuranna, composed by Rochak Kohli, and lyrics by Gurpreet Saini. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojir Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

