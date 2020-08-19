'Dream Girl' Shooting Locations: This Is Where Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Was Shot

Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. In recent past, he has been seen in several hits films like Dream Girl, Andhadhun and Bala. In Dream Girl, he played the role of Karamveer, who gets a job at a call centre. He gets the job due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice. But he gets in trouble as all his clients fall eventually in love with his voice. This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was shot at several locations. Here are more details about Dream Girl shooting locations

Dream Girl shooting location

Shri Nanda Yashoda Bhawan

Shri Nanda Yashoda Bhawan - the song Ik Mulaqaat was shot here. This place is located in Gokul Town, Mathura District, Uttar Pradesh. This place is believed that the house that belonged to Shri Nanda Baba who was the father of Lord Krishna.

Thakurani Ghat Vallabhacharya Baithak

The second location of Ik Mulaqaat was shot at Thakurani Ghat Vallabhacharya Baithak. This place also is located in Gokul Town in Mathura. This is the main ghat in Gokul town which is 15 km away from Mathura. This location is set on the banks of river Yamuna.

Vishram Ghat

Ik Mulaqaat was also shot on Vishram Ghat in the city of Mathura. This place is located on the banks of River Yamuna. It is believed that after Lord Krishan killed his evil uncle Kansa and his elder brother Lord Balram rested there.

Kusum Sarovar

Kusum Sarovar is another location where the song Ik Mulaqaat was shot. It is also located in Mathura. This place has a monumental structure at the backdrop of a huge masonry lake making it perfect for the lake. Take a look at it here.

Gokul Chowk

Lokesh's Popularity scene was shot at Gokul Chowk. This place is the main intersection of four roads in the market area of Gokul town. It is a very popular location in the town.

Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

The scene where the lead actor has a misunderstanding. this scene was shot at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. This is a famous mall in the city of Mumbai.

