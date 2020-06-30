'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Is Credited For Writing THESE Popular Films

After making it big on the small-screen with Comedy Circus as a scriptwriter, Raaj Shaandilyaa stepped into the filmmakers' shoes with a romantic-comedy titled DreamGirl. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha film created magic at the box-office.

Dream Girl was Raaj Shaandilya's first film as a director, but as a writer, he has delivered some popular films. So let's take a look at the list of movies he been part of as a writer.

List of Raaj Shaandilyaa' Films As A Writer

Dream Girl (2019)

Dream Girl was nothing short of a dream debut for Raaj Shaandilya. The celebrated writer made a mark with his debut film Dream Girl as a director. Raaj Shaandilya not only directed Dream Girl but also wrote its script. The masala film was packed with full dose of entertainment and was a pure visual delight to watch. Made at a budget of Rs 30 crores,

Dream Girl managed to earn a whopping Rs 200+ crores at the BO. The story is about a young ambitious boy who works at a female call centre and woos his male callers by his sweet voices as a woman.

Jabariya Jodi (2019)

Raaj Shaandilyaa also wrote Jabrariya Jodi which was directed by Prashant Singh. Even though the film failed to create any magic on the screen, the story of the film was an endearing and unique one. A romantic-comedy backed with some amazing soundtracks. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were seen back on the silver screen with Jabariya Jodi in 2019 after a gap of five years post Hasee Toh Phasee. Raaj Shaandilyaa's Jabraiya Jodi was filmed in Lucknow majorly even though its story is based in Bihar.

Bhoomi (2017)

Bhoomi is an intense drama film written articulately by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Bhoomi was Sanjay Dutt's comeback film which was highly lauded by the critics for its stupendous performances and brilliant storyline. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari gave a splendid performance in the movie as a father-daughter duo. Bhoomi is also Raaj Shaandilyaa's first movie which is a high-octane revenge drama and not a rom-com.

Welcome Back (2016)

Another popular film which is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa is none other than Welcome Back. This Aneez Bazmee movie is the second edition of the Welcome franchise. But unlike its parent film, Welcome Back was not very warmly received by the audience. Welcome Back has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, and Nana Patekar. It is also a comedy film similar to most of Raaj Shaandilyaa's movies.

