Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About His Changed Perspective After 'Vicky Donor'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a tete-e-tete conversation with a leading online portal talked about a dark phase in his acting career, where most of his movies were not making money at the box office.

In the interview, Ayushmann revealed that after Vicky Donor released in 2012, he felt that he was in the golden phase of his career, where everyone was standing in queue for his time. However, a slew of flops changed his perspective.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Turns A Year Older, Wife Tahira Kashyap Pens The Sweetest Note

Ayushmann Khurrana on changed perspective

Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted in Hindi film industry with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, was overwhelmed by the response the movie generated upon release. Vicky Donor's box office success gave him the much-required confidence. But in 2013, when his second movie failed to make money at the box office, he understood that stardom is hard to attain.

In an acting career spanning less than a decade, Ayushmann Khurrana has only had three flops, namely, Nautanki Saala, Hawaizaada, and Bewakoofiyaan.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Shirtless As Tahira Says "books And Bikinis For 2020" ; See Pics

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Vs Bala; Which Film Did Better At The Box Office?

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

After a slew of back-to-back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is presently on vacation with his family. The actor, who has two movies up his sleeve, is ready to embrace 2020.

According to reports, Ayushmann Khurrana's first release for the year will be Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on February 21, 2020.

Besides the romantic-comedy, Ayushmann also has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira & Kids Swim With Sharks, Spine-tingling Video Surfaces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.